‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Sees Victor’s Evil Side, Dina Warns Billy About Phyllis

Young and the Restless spoilers tease more drama for the Newman family in the upcoming weeks. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will continue to meddle with Nick’s Affairs. Meanwhile, Billy will deal with corporate espionage and love problems.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor will continue to get involved Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) affairs. Victor will have an irresistible proposal for Noah (Robert Adamson), and Noah will take Victor’s help in procuring the liquor license. Nick will not be happy once he hears about this. Before Nick could warn his father to keep his hands off his business, Victor would have the license on hand.

Newman Family Drama Continues

Spoilers also tease Victor’s role in turning Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) against his father will be revealed soon. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will pay a visit to the ranch, and she will have a heated exchange with Victor. Nikki will also see Faith in residence, and stop by to chat with her granddaughter.

While they chat, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Faith will talk about how her father left the ranch before she got home from summer camp. The child thinks her father doesn’t want to be with her, and Nikki will suspect Victor tried to turn Faith against Nick.

Today on #YR, Nikki finds out about Jack's foul play and Victoria loses patience with Phyllis. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Npd4uifYD6 pic.twitter.com/PgWgkaqgUI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 1, 2017

Nikki will try to make Faith understand what really happened while she was away. Spoilers tease she will emphasize how Nick’s decision to leave was involuntary – Victor kicked him out of the ranch. Nikki wants Faith to see her father’s departure had nothing to do with her coming home.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal this revelation will make Faith doubt Victor. Faith will confront her grandfather about what she just learned and point out how he lied to her. Victor will try to pacify the child, but he might not be successful. Needless to say, Victor will pin this problem to Nick. The father and son drama will continue to heat up.

Dina’s Love Advice

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dina will dish out some love advice for Billy (Jason Thompson). The rivalry between Jabot and Brash and Sassy will continue. Jack will convince Phyllis about how unfair the fight is. Phyllis will start thinking Jack is right about it.

Today on #YR, sparks fly between Victoria and Billy, while Dina is haunted by her past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZhBaXFCxD0 pic.twitter.com/y2OW0Nwo75 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 12, 2017

Phyllis and Billy will continue to fight because of Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria will not back down soon, and she is taking every opportunity she can to change Billy’s minds about their relationship. Spoilers tease Dina could also cause problems for Brash and Sassy.

Dina will also offer a piece of advice for Billy. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dina will warn him to be wary of Phyllis. She will insist on how disloyal the woman can be.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]