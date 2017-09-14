‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Share Adorable New Photos Of Baby Ember

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their baby girl into the world. Since then, the couple–who are normally very active on social media–have been understandably quiet on Instagram and Facebook, as they get to know their new little bundle of joy.

However, Jeremy and Audrey each took to Instagram on Wednesday night (Sept. 13) to officially announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, whom they named Ember Jean. The brand new parents reported that Ember was born at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, making her debut at 7.13 pounds and 20.25 inches in length.

In her Instagram post, Audrey explained that going through a natural delivery was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” However, she said that holding Baby Ember for the first time made it all worthwhile. She also said that she wrote “always more”–the name of her Christian-based clothing line–on her hand when her labor began to help give her strength.

“The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ’s strength within me,” Audrey wrote. “The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain [ceased], and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter.

“Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish.”

Meanwhile, new dad Jeremy is clearly in love with his baby girl.

“She’s absolutely beautiful – a face that draws you in,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “What a miraculous [experience]. So much to say, but for now we’re resting at home soaking in the present – honored that we’ve been entrusted with this little life.”

Before making their personal birth announcements on social media, Jeremy and Audrey shared details of Ember’s birth with Us Weekly. Fresh from the daughter’s delivery, the couple expressed “joy” and thankfulness “for this little life we’ve been blessed with.”

Jeremy also said he was moved by the bravery Audrey displayed during Ember’s birth.

“Audrey did amazing,” he gushed. “Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength.”

The couple concluded by saying that they are “are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Audrey said that she intended to have only Jeremy, her midwife and her doula present during Ember’s birth. That means that no Little People, Big World cameras would have been allowed to film the big event. However, the show’s cameras may have been allowed to film all the moments leading up to and immediately after Baby Ember’s birth. If that’s the case, fans won’t have to wait too long before catching the footage on their TVs–LPBW is due to return to TLC later this month.

New episodes of Little People, Big World begin airing on TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]