‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson Reveals Technique To Handle Intimate Scenes With Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson may have been in the business for over 15 years, but portraying Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy is certainly her most challenging role to date. The actress recently revealed how she got through her intimate scenes with Jamie Dornan, and she definitely didn’t hold back on her revelation.

Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker have definitely reached the expectations of fans. The success of the franchise is quite expected as it is based on a bestseller novel by British author E. L. James. With Fifty Shades Freed hitting the theaters in February 2018, fans are already anticipating that the third installment will be a lot more daring.

Although Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson made the love making scenes look easy, it was actually highly awkward for the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars. In fact, the 27-year-old actress had to resort to alcohol to help her handle the intimate scenes.

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints. He does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey.”

Rumor has it that Jamie Dornan will finally show off his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. Since the trilogy is known for its erotic factor, Jamie showing his private part is certainly something fans would not object to since the 35-year-old Irish actor has previously teased the fans that they would just have to wait and see.

Although Jamie Dornan seemingly hinted that there is a possibility for him to showcase his manhood in the new installment, producers of the trilogy quickly denied the speculations and shared that they will not be heading in that direction.

Even though Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were both nude during their intimate scenes, the editors made sure that the actor’s backside is the only thing that the viewers can see.

The perfect way to start your morning. Head to our Story for more from this #FiftyShadesDarker moment. A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Christian Grey is definitely an interesting character. He is easy to hate for his disturbing hidden life, but his looks and charm make him irresistible at the same time. Despite being a married man, casting Jamie Dornan to play the iconic role has proven to be a good choice as fans have received his on-screen romance with Dakota Johnson very well, adding to the success of the Fifty Shades franchise.

They can’t take their eyes off each other. Remember to keep checking our Stories this week for more #FiftyShadesDarker! A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]