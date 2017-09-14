‘Trading Spaces’ Reboot: TLC Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Designers And Some New Ones Too

TLC announced earlier this year that they are bringing back Trading Spaces. The interior design reality show ran from 2000 to 2008 and was incredibly popular. Some of their designers are unforgettable and it turns out that many fan favorites will be returning when the show comes back after a decade off-air.

It was already known that Paige Davis would be back to host the Trading Spaces reboot. The perky TV personality signed on in June, right around the time that the reboot was announced. It turns out that she’ll be in good company when the series returns.

Everyone who watched Trading Spaces more than 10 years ago had a favorite designer. There was that one person who they would want to transform their space over all the others.

Now, we can daydream about having them do our renovations all over again because TLC is bringing back many of the best designers that the show had to offer. Those who will be returning include Doug Wilson and Genevieve Gorder according to People.

Doug and Genevieve will reportedly be joined by fan favorites Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, and Frank Bielec. However, it’s unclear if all of them will fill designer roles for the series or if they will be doing something else.

15 years ago today, #TradingSpaces made it's debut. What a remarkable time. Changed my life. ???? #TLC #Anniversary A post shared by Paige Davis (@realpaigedavis) on Oct 13, 2015 at 1:33pm PDT

Still not totally excited for the new season of Trading Spaces? The return of carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse may just seal the deal.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a reboot without changing up a few things. It looks like Trading Spaces will be getting a few new designers to mix in with the veterans.

They're baaaack! Head to TLCme.com to see which #TradingSpaces veterans are returning for the new season! A post shared by TLC (@tlc) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Sabrina Soto, John Gidding, and Kahi Lee have all been tapped to design for Trading Spaces when the series premieres. All of them already have plenty of experience working in design and on TV. Many fans will of home design shows will know Soto, who has been involved in many HGTV projects including House Hunters and Get It Sold.

John Gidding was a host on Curb Appeal and holds a degree in landscape architecture. Knowing that he will be a part of Trading Spaces, we can’t help but wonder if the show will be taking over outdoor spaces in the reboot.

Kahi Lee is the last of the new designers. She has quite an impressive resume, having decorated for celebrities like Nick Jonas and Chris Brown.

#PaigeDavis is set to host the upcoming #TradingSpaces reboot — and it feels like 2000 again!????????Link in bio for everything we know about the TLC revival. (????: Getty Images) A post shared by Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

In addition to the three new designers, Trading Spaces is also getting two new carpenters. In addition to the eye candy everyone is already looking forward to seeing, TLC has added Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague. Both prove to be interesting choices since Tutor is a former MMA fighter and Sprague was a runner up on America’s Next Top Model.

A premiere date hasn’t been announced yet for the Trading Spaces reboot on TLC. So far, all we know is that the show is coming in the spring of 2018.

[Featured Image by TLC]