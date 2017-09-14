Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Products Are Selling Out As Social Media Buzzes Over Lines Inclusivity

On September 8, Rihanna released her new Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics in Sephora stores, which was met with a lot of excitement. One of the most important aspects of her makeup line was the idea of inclusivity, which is something that has certainly gotten social media buzzing. It is because of this desire to make sure that everyone is included in her cosmetics line, the Sephora exclusive lineup of products has been selling out its darker shades of makeup.

At the core of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty lineup are 40 different colors of foundation, which are getting rave reviews for not only their range of color, but also their overall quality. According to CNN, as of September 13 it seems that on Sephora’s website “eight of the 10 deep foundations” in her product line have already sold out. It is due to both their quality and diversity that Sephora is actually selling out their darker shades of Fenty foundations, both in store and online.

On the website for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna explained that she created this cosmetics line in order to offer something to everyone. She shared that she specifically “wanted everyone to feel included.” Rihanna said that Fenty Beauty is for women of every race, culture, attitude, personality, and of course shade.

While Sephora is selling out of shades of the Fenty Beauty foundation, on social media there are some who are calling the cosmetics line a “game-changer.” In fact, since the products were released in stores, fans of the singer, and makeup in general, have been taking to social media to express their happiness with the quality and overall inclusivity of the shades.

Whether it is actresses such as Mindy Kaling or Gabourey Sidibe tweeting about their love for the Fenty Beauty products from Rihanna or every day consumers, it seems that social media is buzzing over the singer’s ability to actually include everyone. In fact, one Twitter user who said that they worked at Sephora shared that she has never seen so many women of color come into their store, and she credits this to the Fenty Beauty products. The Sephora employee even said that they find it amazing that all of the deeper shades of the product have already sold out in the store she works in.

Even on Instagram, people were sharing their thoughts on just how inclusive Rihanna was with her Fenty Beauty line. One of the models for the line posted her own Instagram message sharing how she felt getting the chance to represent a deeper shade of foundation, while also talking about how amazing it is to be a part of bringing more diversity to the beauty industry.

With so many people sharing their thoughts on Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, the products are garnering a lot of interest from many in the industry, as well as every day women looking for makeup that works for their skin tones. Although many of the deeper shades are currently sold out in Sephora, customers are still heading to the store looking to see what the singer was able to bring to the table in terms of diversity and quality.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]