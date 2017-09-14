WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Has Taken Big Cass Under His Wing

It was rumored for months that Big Cass would be turning heel and receiving a big singles push. When the angle finally happened, the WWE Universe needed some time to adjust to him in his role. Big Cass feuded with Enzo Amore and The Big Show for awhile, but he and the fans were still getting used to him as a heel on Raw. After some time, it was reported that WWE officials had some major concerns about his future.

Big Cass has big goals for his WWE career. He’s mentioned wanting to face Roman Reigns on the grandest stage of them all someday. It’s clear where he and WWE officials want him to progress to eventually, but he remains unproven for the time being. However, Big Cass revealed during a recent appearance on the “Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast“ that he’s received a lot of advice from The Undertaker about his in-ring work.

It’s understandable why a lot of people backstage would be intimidated by The Deadman backstage, but he and Big Cass have apparently built up a strong rapport with one another. Whenever Undertaker is around, Cass seeks him out for advice and anything to say about his work. The Undertaker is one of the best sources for him to learn from about being a big man inside the ring and Cass should take a lot of his advice to heart.

Unfortunately for Big Cass, he’s suffering from a torn ACL that will force him to miss nine months of action and miss WrestleMania 34. There is no good time to go down with a major injury, but WWE fans and Cass were still figuring out his new role on WWE television. Whenever he returns next year, he’s going to have to start all over again. That may seem like a bad thing, but it may also be a huge blessing for him to start over.

It’ll be a long time before Big Cass is back on WWE programming. The WWE Universe also has a tendency to force returning heels into babyfaces. We are all going to have to wait for Big Cass to return, but with The Undertaker being a voice in his ear, he can find a lot of success as a big man. Big Cass has a lot of skills that you can’t teach. His heel run may have been temporarily derailed, but we can expect big things from him.

[Featured Image by WWE]