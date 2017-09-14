Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Semifinals Week 2 Results

After two weeks of semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017, we now know the 10 finalists on America’s Got Talent Season 12 that will be competing in the AGT finale next week. Tyra Banks read the AGT results tonight, as six more acts were eliminated. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out the semifinals Week 2 results below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

The judges on AGT Season 12 were full of praises for all of the acts last night and kept saying how it was one of the best shows ever. There were some strong performances all night long, as young singers Celine Tam and Angelica stole the show. The big question of the night will be if they both move on to the AGT finale or not.

Like usual, the show kicks things off with a look back at the performances from last night. We get some behind-the-scenes looks at things, but then it is time for the Dunkin’ Save. The fourth, fifth, and sixth place acts from last night’s votes are Colin Cloud, Diavolo, and Kechi. America will vote one more time on these acts, as one is saved tonight and the judges get to save one of the remaining two acts on America’s Got Talent 2017.

The Dunkin’ Lounge from last night is shown, as Mel B parties it up with the acts after the show. We then see the remaining acts take the stage, as Tyra Banks delivers more results. The first act moving on to the finals is:

Safe – Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale Eliminated – Christian Guardino and Merrick Hanna

Viewers get right back to the results on America’s Got Talent 2017, as the next act moving on to the AGT finale next week is:

Safe – Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey Eliminated – Celine Tam and The Pompeyo Family

A break from the results follows, as Absinthe, a hit show out in Las Vegas, takes the stage. There is a lot going on on that stage, and it definitely keeps viewers’ attention.

Before getting to more results, Tyra Banks sits down and watches some of the auditions with kids, who always say the darnedest things. They hold nothing back, including when Simon Cowell comes out and they tell him how to judge.

We now have the next results on AGT 2017, as the next act moving on to the finale next week is:

Safe – Light Balance

Light Balance Eliminated – In The Stairwell

Tyra and the judges read some of the tweets sent to them, which are funny and mean. Then it is time for the Dunkin’ Save results, as the three acts take the stage. The winner of the Dunkin’ Save tonight and moving on to the finals next week is Kechi.

From there, it is time for the judges to vote and save either Colin Cloud or Diavolo. We see Simon, Mel B, and Howie Mandel all vote to save Diavolo, so they are safe tonight and heading to the finals next week. That means Colin Cloud is eliminated.

What do you think of the results on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

