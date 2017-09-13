Julianne Hough Not Returning To ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Fans Wonder Why

The news is out and Julianne Hough is not returning to Dancing With the Stars this season. Us Magazine shared the news about what is going on with her. It has been confirmed that Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will all be back next season though. In the past, when someone was missing they would have a guest judge in their spot for that week.

A rep for Dancing With the Stars shared that they are happy to have all three judges back and that they will be welcoming guest judges when they can, but it sounds like they won’t always be there. You never know who will show up. It doesn’t sound like they plan to replace her with someone that will be there every week the way Julianne was for the last few seasons.

At this time, Julianne Hough hasn’t shared why she won’t be back. She just got married recently to Brooks Laich and they two seem really happy. A source shared that they want to have babies soon, so this could be part of the reason she isn’t returning. Since Julianne isn’t dancing, being pregnant wouldn’t be an issue, but she might just want to have more time to work on other stuff and be with her new husband.

Her husband plays hockey for the L.A. Kings and this would give her time to show up at his games and be there whenever she wants if her other work engagements don’t keep her too busy. Fans love Julianne and just want the best for her. She has been really busy with her dancing and acting career.

Julianne joined the show as a judge in 2014. She has been a great addition to the show. Before that, she was a dancer on the show alongside her brother Derek Hough. It wouldn’t be surprising if she came back as a dancer in the future, but for now, she has moved on.

Are you shocked to hear that Julianne Hough won’t be back as a judge next season? Do you feel like you will miss her? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars starting next week on ABC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]