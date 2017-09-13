Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge: ‘RHOC’ Stars Continue To Feud Outside Of The Show

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s on-screen feud over allegations of Eddie Judge being gay has flooded over onto their blogs.

Following Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which featured Vicki Gunvalson discussing an old report about Eddie Judge being gay, Gunvalson took to her Bravo blog to explain that the report is a years-old “rumor.”

“Tamra knew about this ‘rumor’ in 2011 when she was dating him,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote to her readers on September 11, adding that Judge is the one who can’t let it go and move on.

“Tamra has lied about me to the ladies to get attention off her own problems and I want it to stop,” she added.

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-star, Kelly Dodd, were seen chatting with Tamra Judge’s former best friend, Ricky, on Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and during their conversation, Ricky said that Eddie Judge once kissed another man. Right away, Tamra Judge took to Instagram where she fired back at the group for attempting to humiliate her husband publicly.

A short time later, Tamra Judge took to her blog, where she took aim at Vicki Gunvalson and accused her of being addicted to putting others down. She also said that fans would soon see as Gunvalson ends up buried in lies.

As for the group who openly discussed her husband’s alleged gay past, Tamra Judge went on to say that everyone involved in Monday night’s conversation should be ashamed of their behavior and encouraged them to educate themselves about bullying.

In a message directly to Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge said that her advice to her co-star is to stop lying. As she explained, telling the truth is easy and will keep her from having to allegedly create more lies to cover up for her initial lie.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

