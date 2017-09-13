‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Faces Lawsuit From Fifi And Romeo

Lisa Vanderpump is facing a new lawsuit from the luxury pet brand Fifi and Romeo.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was completely caught off-guard when she learned that the brand had taken legal action against her after spending the past few years as a fan of the brand.

On September 13, Radar Online said that Lisa Vanderpump, an animal activist, was “surprised and hurt” by the lawsuit, especially considering she has promoted Fifi and Romeo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as the E! Network and her social media pages.

“She was also working on a collaboration with her, but it had some delays recently because Lisa has been incredibly busy,” an insider explained to the outlet, adding that the reality star and restaurateur recently returned home from vaccinating over 1,000 dogs who were saved from the Yulin dog meat festival in China.

The source continued on to Radar Online, explaining that Lisa Vanderpump was surprised to hear that she was being sued by Fifi and Romeo and had previously thought she had a good relationship with the brand. She was also reportedly hoping to release a collaboration with Fifi and Romeo in the coming months.

Fifi and Romeo is reportedly suing Lisa Vanderpump for fraud and breach of contract and claimed in their suit against her that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star failed to honor an “oral agreement” to promote their products.

The owner of Fifi & Romeo said that she designed custom outfits for Lisa Vanderpump’s Pomeranian, Giggy, but wasn’t promoted in the way that the reality star had promised. Instead, the lawsuit continued, Lisa Vanderpump designed and launched her own clothing line for dogs, Vanderpump Pets.

According to Radar Online, Fifi and Romeo’s rep explained that they had provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of outfits for Giggy and were not compensated for doing so.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]