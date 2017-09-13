McDonald’s Cashier Allegedly Tried To Flush Her Newborn Son Down The Restaurant Toilet

A McDonald’s employee who gave birth at work allegedly tried to flush the baby down the restaurant toilet, authorities claim.

The woman, age 25, was working as a cashier at a McDonald’s outlet in Redwood City, California, when she began to complain about a stomach ache and repeatedly went to the bathroom during her shift.

The manager suggested that she clock out and go home, but instead of heading home, she allegedly went back to the restroom at about 10 p.m. One employee grew concerned about her co-worker, entered the restroom, and noticed blood on the floor, which the cashier reportedly attributed to a heavy period.

A second employee in the room made a disturbing discovery, according to the Daily Journal.

“Another female employee checked on her shortly after that, peeking over the closed door of the stall to find her holding a newborn baby to the toilet, according to prosecutors. Just after the employee stepped down to get help, she heard the toilet flush and [the suspect] asking her not to call police.”

Restaurant staff called 911, however, and cops and paramedics responded to the scene and found the baby with no pulse and not breathing. After administering CPR to the child, first responders rushed the baby to a local hospital. Doctors there placed the baby in a medically induced coma, but the boy has since been taken off life support. Healthcare providers have yet to determine if the baby suffered any brain damage after surviving the ordeal.

McDonald's employee is charged with attempted murder for trying to flush newborn baby down a toilet in Redwood City. https://t.co/UvZLB8Prox — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 13, 2017

The suspect, identified by multiple media outlets as Sarah Lockner, reportedly told cops that she was unaware of being pregnant.

She was allegedly holding the baby in her arms when police arrived at the McDonald’s restaurant in the incident that occured on September 4.

San Mateo County prosecutors charged Lockner with attempted murder, felony child abuse, and inflicting great bodily injury, the Los Angeles Times reported. Lockner is due back in court on September 18 at which time she will have to formally enter a plea. In the meantime, she is is being held subject to $11 million in bail.

McDonald’s employee tries to flush newborn baby down toilet after giving birth at Bay Area restaurant: DA https://t.co/EDLqk6L8Mj — KTLA (@KTLA) September 13, 2017

Redwood City is located about 27 miles south of San Francisco and 24 miles northwest of San Jose.

Once discharged from the hospital, the California child protective services agency plans to turn the baby over to a family member for care, the Daily Mail noted.

