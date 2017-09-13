Jax Taylor Teases Tonight’s New Episode Of ‘Jax And Brittany’ On Twitter

Jax Taylor took to Twitter on Wednesday to tease fans about the upcoming episode of his Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

As rumors continued to swirl about if and when the couple would become engaged during an episode of their reality show, Jax Taylor admitted to his fans and followers that he was suffering from anxiety during the taping of tonight’s episode.

“‘Jax And Brittany’ [is] back on tonight!! Was not one of my finer moments tonight, had complete anxiety,” he tweeted.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began filming Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky at the end of last year after about a year and a half of dating. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, the couple struck up a relationship after meeting in Las Vegas in early 2015, and just a short time later, Cartwright relocated from Kentucky to Los Angeles and moved in with her boyfriend.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff is based out of Kentucky and chronicles city boy Taylor as he attempts to fit in with Cartwright’s family and adapt to life on their farm. The series also addresses Taylor and Cartwright’s future together, and during the debut episode of the show, Taylor was seen hunting for a ring.

Jax Taylor has hinted at a possible engagement on social media a couple of times with photos that feature Brittany Cartwright wearing a stunning diamond ring. However, when it comes to an official confirmation, fans shouldn’t hold their breath. Instead, they have been asked to continue to tune into the series and see how things between them play out.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced numerous rumors regarding a possible impending split during production on Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, the couple appears to be going strong at the moment and share regular photos of one another on their social media accounts.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

As for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans can expect to see a premiere date set soon for later this year.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]