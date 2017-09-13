Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Promote Controversial Camp On Instagram After Honeymoon Baby Announcement

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are one of the youngest married Duggar couples, but they are also one of the most conservative. Despite the fact that Austin is 23 and Joy-Anna is only 19, the two of them has made their political views clear on their shared Instagram. Although the fans of Counting On warned them from making their politics clear on social media, it looks like they will not step away from their views anytime soon.

Just a couple of weeks after getting back from their honeymoon, Austin Forsyth went on an all-men camp hosted by Fort Rock Family Camp, showing that he aligns himself with the Duggars. In an environment bereft of women, Austin bonded with Jim Bob Duggar, his father-in-law, and his wife’s male siblings.

The theme at this year’s Courageous Men of the World Camp was “Battle Ready,” in which they trained the male attendees to shoot with “shotguns and rifles” and also try their hand at ax and dagger throwing.

The fans noticed how they were participating in an activity that segregates girls and boys and made a note of it in the comments.

“Bet the girls would love [things] like that too,” a fan called Michelle Short wrote. “Hope they boys had a precious bonding together.”

And now, less than three months after their honeymoon, Joy-Anna and Austin are continuing to promote the camp that hosted “Battle Ready” event this year, showing their values align with the organization.

Fort Rock Family Camp has its last Family Camp for the season coming up on October 6-8, 2017. Check out our website at fortrock.org @fortrockfamilycamp A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Right now, the Duggar couple is featured on the Fort Rock Family Camp website, showing how much they value and uphold the camp’s philosophy.

Their conservative values also showed when they posted a photo on Instagram from Arkansas Young Republican State Convention.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

When criticisms started to dominate their comment thread, they quickly posted another picture that hinted that they respect the current president and elected leaders of the country.

Also aligning with the Duggar values, Joy-Anna and Austin got pregnant very quickly after their wedding. Her parents are known for the now-canceled show 19 Kids and Counting, which is about the big family she had by not using contraceptives or doing any kind of family planning. When she debuted her baby bump to the fans, they immediately noticed how “that belly looks big for one baby at 3 months” and started speculating the fact that they may have conceived before the wedding and the honeymoon.

Whether or not the baby-making happened before or after they got married, it’s clear that the couple wanted to start their own family as soon as they can.

“Before we were even married, we were praying to God to give us kids,” Joy said in the video. “So we are thankful that he has.”

Considering that her 23-year-old sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, who got married last November, has not conceived yet, Joy is indeed ahead of the pack.

Do you think Joy-Anna and Austin will end up being the most conservative second-generation Duggars? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram]