Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly ‘Miserable’ As They Await Baby No. 3: Is Their Marriage In Jeopardy?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West should be happier than ever as they await the birth of their third child via surrogate. However, that’s not the case, according to sources. In fact, insiders claim Kim and Kanye are “miserable” and that nobody is expecting the couple to stay together much longer.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a rough patch, and it couldn’t come at a worse time. The famous couple are allegedly on the rocks, and Kanye reportedly blames Kim for the downfall of his career.

One insider claims that Kanye West is getting sick and tired of catering to Kim Kardashian’s life. Kanye is allegedly feeling like a “failure” for not showing a collection at Fashion Week in New York recently, and he blames Kim for pushing him to back out of doing it.

The insider goes on to reveal that Kanye West has nothing going on at the moment because he’s been “so consumed” with Kim’s life and what “she wants him to do.” The insider adds that “Kim destroyed Kanye’s career.” Kim is reportedly “making millions” off of her makeup while Kanye is struggling with his finances.

Tom Ford A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to welcome a new member to their family; their surrogate is reportedly set to welcome their third child in late December or early January. The baby is rumored to be a girl, but sources close to the couple are allegedly worried about the state of their marriage, saying “no one expects them to stay together after the birth of the baby.”

In addition to all the alleged drama going on with Kim and Kanye, many fans will remember that just weeks after Kardashian’s Paris robbery last fall, West was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown. The report claims that Kanye may have been using drugs at the time such as liquid marijuana, Valium, Percocet, and an Ecstasy-like party drug called 2cb.

I meannnnn…how cute! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

It seems that all eyes will be on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the coming months for signs of cracks in their relationship as they get ready to welcome their third child.

What are your thoughts on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage rumors?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]