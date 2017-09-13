Jenelle Evans’ Mother Claims Her Daughter’s Kids Are In Danger, Accuses David Eason Of Abusing Kaiser

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, claims her daughter’s three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, are in “grave danger.”

During an interview with Radar Online, Barbara Evans shared shocking claims of child neglect and abuse and echoed the allegations made earlier this month by Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, who suggested that Evans’ kids were once locked out of her home in extremely hot weather.

“It is true that Jenelle locked Jace and Kaiser out. It was over 100 degrees. Jace told me. He was upset,” Barbara Evans told the outlet on September 13.

According to Barbara Evans, David Eason, Jenelle Evans’ fiancé, locked eight-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser out of their home after becoming frustrated with Kaiser for going in and out of the house. Jace also reportedly told his grandmother that Eason hit Kaiser after catching him attempting to pull off his poopy diaper.

“I’ve been worried about Kaiser for a long time,” Barbara Evans said.

Barbara Evans suspects that because Jenelle Evans’ middle child looks so much like his father, Nathan Griffith, he brings out the worst in David Eason. Barbara also said that she feels Eason is attempting to get rid of Kaiser so that he will only have to deal with his own kids in the home that he and Jenelle Evans share.

Jenelle Evans attempted to regain custody of her oldest child, son Jace, in May, but the judge in charge of her case chose to instead award full custody of the boy to her mother, Barbara Evans.

Months later, Doris Davidson filed for emergency custody of Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser, but that doesn’t appear to have been granted.

As for Jenelle Evans’ third child, her seven-month-old daughter Ensley, who she shares with David Eason, the child remains in her care despite the fact that Ensley reportedly tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

