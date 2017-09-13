Is Katie Holmes Pregnant? Rumors Are Swirling After She Confirms She’s Dating Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirmed their relationship days ago during a beach outing in Malibu, California and now, fans are wondering if a pregnancy led to their decision to go public.

As Katie Holmes continues to attend the ongoing events of New York Fashion Week after spending time with her boyfriend in Los Angeles earlier this month, rumors are swirling in regard to their potential baby news.

In the latest report from OK! Magazine, which was shared by Hollywood Life on September 13, a source claims that while Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not yet confirmed news of the actress’ alleged pregnancy, Holmes has reportedly been dropping clues to her friends.

“[Katie’s] adjusted her workout and is avoiding alcohol,” the insider explained to the magazine, adding that the new couple has starting talking to their friends about their future plans for a family.

According to the source, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx aren’t confirming news of Holmes’ supposed pregnancy but they also aren’t denying the news. Instead, they are reportedly remaining focused on one another and are said to be thrilled that they have finally gone public and no longer have to sneak around.

Katie Holmes is already mom to one daughter, 11-year-old Suri Cruise, and Jamie Foxx has two children from previous relationships, including 23-year-old Corinne and eight-year-old Annalise.

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were first linked romantically in 2013 after they were spotted hitting it off with one another on the dance floor at a charity event in The Hamptons. In the years that followed, Holmes and Foxx were caught together numerous times but continued to deny their romance when asked about it publicly.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

While Katie Holmes took a step back from the spotlight after her messy split from Tom Cruise in 2012, she appears to be ready to get back to her fun-filled life after going public with Jamie Foxx.

As an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight, Katie Holmes deserves to be happy and when it comes to her future, she’s ready to let her guard down and be more open as she continues to hit the red carpet in the Big Apple.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]