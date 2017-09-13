Kailyn Lowry Finally Reveals Baby Lo’s Name

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child with her third baby daddy early last month, but she hadn’t revealed the child’s name until today. The reality TV star stated that she had a hard time coming up with a real name for the child, which she dubbed “Baby Lo” before his delivery and for five weeks after his birth because none of the names she had been interested in seemed to suit him.

Kailyn Lowry finally revealed his name today on Snapchat to all of her fans, and the name is a combination of two names she had considered previously; Murphy Nixon. Previously, she joked that her older son, Isaac, thought the name Murphy was better suited for a dog than a human, but it seemed the mom-of-three settled on the name anyway.

Murphy Nixon came into the world surrounded by a whirlwind of controversy. Kail announced she was pregnant with him only a few months after her divorce from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. What was even more shocking to fans was the fact that Javi was not the father, especially since Kailyn Lowry had been adamant about not wanting more children.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s marriage breakdown will play out in Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition, which will premiere in October; about a year after it was originally filmed. In the television show, the pair gets deep when it comes to the issues in their relationship, including the fact that Javi didn’t want to accept their divorce.

Javi Marroquin has been very vocal about the fact that although he accepted Kail’s older son from a previous relationship, Isaac, he had no interest in having any sort of relationship with Murphy.

Murphy’s father, Chris Lopez, had his identity kept secret from the press for a long time because Kailyn Lowry wasn’t sure how involved he would be in his child’s life. Kail and Chris only dated briefly before she became pregnant, and the mom-of-three was worried he wouldn’t be there for his son at all. But despite rumors, he did come through and attend Murphy’s birth.

