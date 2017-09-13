‘BB19’ Rumor: Leak Reveals Week 12 HOH Nominations For Eviction Ahead Of Wednesday Night’s Episode

Although Big Brother 19 live feeds have been down in order for production to effectuate a surprise eviction in the BB19 house, tidbits of what has happened have been leaked, spoiling fans of the show regarding which two cast members have been nominated by the Week 12 Head of Household (HOH).

It should be noted that the leak, which appears to have first appeared on Reddit, is currently just a rumor, as until the next episode of Big Brother 19 airs tonight, nothing can be absolutely certain regarding actions taken by players in the BB19 game.

Leaks first began appearing last evening when the name of the Big Brother 19 houseguest evicted Tuesday was revealed. That player was Alex Ow, who is rumored to have been sent to the BB19 jury on a split vote. If true, that means Josh Martinez, the Week 11 HOH, was required to break a tie vote between houseguests Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott. Josh would have then made the decision to send Alex packing over her fellow nominee, Kevin Schlehuber.

According to the most recent spoiler, Josh and Kevin are now sitting on the Big Brother 19 chopping block. These two players still have a chance to stay in the game if one of them wins Power of Veto (POV) or is saved by another player who takes home the gold medallion of power.

Josh and Kevin were obviously nominated by the Week 12 HOH, which leaks revealed yesterday is Paul, according to the latest RHAP live feed update. With only four people left in the Big Brother 19 house and Paul winning safety for the week as HOH, he is guaranteed to make it to the final three in this game.

As for the live feeds coming from inside the BB19 abode, they will reportedly return late tonight after the Wednesday night airing of the latest Big Brother 19 episode takes place on the West Coast.

This week, Big Brother 19 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. A special episode of BB19 will air Friday at 8 p.m. and the finale will take place on September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Big Brother After Dark continues to air nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Cliff Lipson/CBS]