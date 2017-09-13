Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are ‘Getting Better’ After Brad Pitt Split, She Discusses Her New Home In Los Feliz

Angelina Jolie recently offered an update on her six kids.

As she and her husband, Brad Pitt, continue to work out their divorce and custody arrangement for their children, Angelina Jolie has been taking part in a number of red carpet appearances and as she continues to promote her new films, which include The Breadwinner and First They Killed My Father, Jolie has been talking candidly about her family situation.

“None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy,” Angelina Jolie said during an interview with the New York Times on September 13, adding that her kids are “getting better” nearly one year after her breakup.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last September after just over two years of marriage. She and the actor share six kids, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Continuing on to the outlet, Angelina Jolie said that she doesn’t expect for everyone to always understand her decisions but when it comes to her kids, they know who she is. As fans may recall, Brad Pitt was reportedly kept from his kids for some time after their breakup as rumors suggested that he had been abusive towards at least one of them. However, after the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI investigated the situation, no charges were filed against him.

Angelina Jolie also spoke of her new home in Los Feliz during her interview with the New York Times, revealing that it took her a few months to realize that she and her children were going to need a new place to live.

Immediately after filing for divorce, Angelina Jolie and her kids moved into a home in Malibu, California, before the actress chose to purchase a new estate in Los Feliz that was previously owned by Cecil B. DeMille.

After revealing that her children were a big help with decorating, Angelina Jolie described her new place as “happy and light,” and told the magazine that she and her children “needed that.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August, 2014, at their home in France surrounded by their six children.

