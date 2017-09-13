‘Edge of Alaska’ Returns For A Final Season Of Conflict And Change For The Residents Of McCarthy

Neil Darish and Jeremy Keller have definitely had their share of conflict over the previous three seasons of Edge of Alaska. Fans of the show are very aware of the fact that the two men rarely see eye-to-eye, and there were times when their explosive arguments almost became physical. Despite the fact that there is no love lost between them, last season they realized it would be mutually beneficial if they worked together, so they crafted an uneasy truce.

Jeremy, along with his wife and two young sons, is working hard to establish a completely self-sufficient homestead. Last season, he realized he needed more land in order to accomplish that goal. The opportunity to purchase acreage right next to his property was something he couldn’t ignore, but he desperately needed cash. Jeremy made a deal to sell wood to Neal, who needed the lumber to shore up the inside of the Motherlode Mine, which he planned to turn into a tourist attraction. This season on Edge of Alaska, he will do what is necessary to complete his plan, even if it means continuing to work with Neil.

Neil had grand plans for McCarthy, and over the years, despite the objections of several residents including Jeremy, he worked hard to transform the remote frontier town into a bustling tourist attraction. The Futon Critic shared that Neil is now planning to sell off all his properties to the highest bidder. Before he can sell anything, he must make repairs and upgrade the buildings he plans to sell. Once again, he must barter with Jeremy and other homesteaders to get what he needs to complete his projects.

This definitely won’t make the local populace happy as they face the very real possibility of losing their freedom and independence. As residents face the major changes coming their way, their desire for isolation from modern society may cost them everything, including their very lives. For the residents of McCarthy, it remains to be seen if they will be able to save and preserve their beloved way of life.

As for Neil and Jeremy, TV Series Finale noted that tensions inevitably rise as the two rivals travel down a seemingly unavoidable “explosive collision course towards the finish line.”

