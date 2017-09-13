Spokane School Shooting: Freeman High School Shooting, Several Students Injured [Breaking]

A Spokane school shooting has taken place at Freeman High School, according to reports from the area. There are multiple reports that at least four shots have been fired, with all schools in the Spokane Public School District being placed on lockdown as a precaution. Local news is being very cautious with the information on hand, with no confirmations that anyone has been shot. KHQ News reported that there are possible injuries and that various law enforcement are on the way to the scene.

Local blog Spokane News has confirmed reports of three injured people with gunshot wounds, with one possible fatality. They are also stating that a suspect has been detained and that students and teachers are getting evacuated from the building one classroom at a time. None of this information has been confirmed by local authorities or the broadcast media, but most local stations are sending people to the scene to check up on the ordeal.

This shooting took place shortly after 10:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday (September 13) and is considered a breaking news event. Reporters are calling it a “very confused scene” as parents, law enforcement members, students, and reporters have shown up at Freeman High School. The Spokane Valley Department is also on scene and reportedly presenting trauma care.

Multiple agencies are on scene, and no official statement has been given as the situation is still considered to be fluid. While the current reports are stating that there is a suspect in custody, no confirmation has been given from the Spokane Valley Police Department or the school district about that aspect.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌????️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

All Spokane Public Schools are now on lockdown and have now confirmed that a Spokane school shooting has indeed taken place.

Another medical helicopter arrived on scene @KHQlocalnews pic.twitter.com/I0c7kRvjfb — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) September 13, 2017

A medical helicopter has now arrived on scene at Freeman High School.

CORRECTION 10:40 – All SPS schools are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure. Click for definition of terms: https://t.co/SgjGt1tPsC — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

The Twitter page for Spokane Public Schools is trying to provide updates as quickly as they receive them and can be a good resource for parents who may be worried about the situation. Calls are being sent out through the district alert system, but KREM 2 News states that there are more than 50,000 calls to get through, so parents should be patient.

Parents are being asked to meet at the Freeman Store next to the High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/1roXL1bErc — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

About an hour after the school shooting, there still has been no official confirmation about what is taking place. Sacred Heart Hospital has just reported, as of 11:17 a.m. PT, that three patients there are in stable condition from the shooting.

Law enforcement officials on the scene have confirmed that there was an active shooter at Freeman High School and that the threat has been eliminated. They have also apologized for the delay in releasing information as they track down students.

Breaking news at 11:26 a.m. PT reveals that the Spokane school shooting suspect is in custody. The name of that suspect has not been released. With the suspect in custody, Spokane Public Schools have removed the full lockdowns that were in place.

A brief press conference was just given at the scene, confirming that Freeman High School has been cleared, with many students that were in hiding escorted from the scene. It has been officially revealed that one student has died at the school, with three additional shooting victims taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. At 12:15 p.m. PT there will be another conversation with the media.

[Featured Image by the Inquisitr]