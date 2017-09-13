Spokane School Shooting: Freeman High School Shooting, Possible Fatality [Breaking]

A Spokane school shooting has taken place at Freeman High School according to reports from the area. There are multiple reports that at least four shots have been fired, with all schools in the Spokane Public School District being placed on lockdown as a precaution. Local news is being very cautious with the information on hand, with no confirmations that anyone has been shot. KHQ News reported that there are possible injuries and that various law enforcement is on the way to the scene.

Local blog Spokane News is stating that they have confirmed reports of three injured people with gunshot wounds, with one possible fatality. They are also stating that a suspect has been detained and that students and teachers are getting evacuated from the building one classroom at a time. None of this information has been confirmed by local authorities or the broadcast media, but most local stations are sending people to the scene to check up on the ordeal.

This shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday (September 13) and is considered a breaking news event. Reporters are calling it a “very confused scene” as parents, law enforcement members, students, and reporters have shown up at Freeman High School. The Spokane Valley Department is also on scene and reportedly presenting trauma care.

