Brandi Redmond Age: Is She Being Immature In Fight With LeeAnne Because Her Kids Are Scared Of Her?

Brandi Redmond was friends with LeeAnne Locken when this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas began. Brandi knew that fans would be surprised to learn that they had bonded, as she and Stephanie Hollman were no longer speaking. Brandi and Stephanie had gotten into a fight where neither of them was breaking the ice to make peace. Instead, Redmond was relying on LeeAnne as a shoulder to cry on. Locken felt like she had found a friend, and she was excited about possibly having a friend on the show. But as soon as Brandi and Stephanie had a talk and made up, LeeAnne felt she was left out in the cold. It didn’t help that she wasn’t invited to Memphis with the girls.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Redmond is now speaking out about LeeAnne’s comments that she had merely dumped Locken as a friend when Stephanie came back. On The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi revealed that she had a rule regarding LeeAnne. While she could come over, she was not allowed to enter the house. If she was picking up Redmond for an event, she would need to wait in the car. While Locken revealed she was shocked after hearing about these rules, Brandi is now revealing that her daughters are scared of Locken because they saw her freak out on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

NYC press day…loving my look. Shop it @shopbrandiland 2 piece so easy breezy #takemetobrandiland #rhod I'm wearing an XS #getthelook A post shared by Brandi Redmond (@brandiredmond) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

“Sad they had to disrespect my relationship on WWHL by saying he would never marry me cause he is scared of me! 2 way street!” LeeAnne tweeted after watching Brandi Redmond’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live Monday night.

During the episode, Brandi was asked about why LeeAnne wasn’t allowed in her home. She was also asked about LeeAnne’s personal relationship with her boyfriend, and Redmond’s answer got her into trouble on social media.

“I said maybe he’s scared, scared of commitment after having been married before? I answered the question,” Brandi Redmond replied to LeeAnne on Twitter, adding about her kids being scared, “Leeanne, I’m sorry if that hurt u. Yes, my kids r scared of u but Brinkley is also scared of chucky cheese & cries every time he comes out.”

Redmond may not have been close with LeeAnne, as she was able to drop her as a friend rather quickly after she and Stephanie made peace. Rather than talk to Brandi about it personally, she is going after Hollman. She showed up in “two face” makeup for Stephanie’s Halloween party and claimed she was dressed up as her. She also tried to step in between them as she didn’t want Brandi and Stephanie to talk. Even though she claimed she wanted them to work things out in her Bravo blog, her behavior on the show reveals another side to the story. She almost seemed upset that she was losing control of her temporary friendship with Redmond.

What do you think of Brandi Redmond’s answer to LeeAnne Locken? Do you think Brandi used LeeAnne as a friend until she and Stephanie had made up?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]