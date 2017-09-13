Dorit Kemsley Nearly Said ‘No’ To A Role On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Dorit Kemsley nearly turned down her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7.

Following the exits of Brandi Glanville and Kathryn Dennis, Dorit Kemsley was brought to the Bravo TV reality series in a full-time role as a friend of longtime star Lisa Vanderpump. However, during a new interview, the mother of two admitted that she was initially hesitant to embark on a career on television.

“I was very hesitant when they first asked, my husband, was all for it and eventually convinced me to give it a shot,” Dorit Kemsley explained to Bella New York Magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 13.

Dorit Kemsley starred in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is expected to do the same during the eighth season of the show, which began production earlier this summer in Los Angeles.

While Dorit Kemsley didn’t initially like the idea of exposing her life to the Bravo cameras and the millions who watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every week, she ultimately chose to join the show and says it was nothing that she had expected. As she explained, her time with her co-stars has been like a “very bumpy roller coaster ride” and a great learning experience.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Just days before Dorit Kemsley revealed that it was her husband, Paul Kemsley, who encouraged her to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she told Us Weekly that Paul would be taking a step back from filming on the upcoming season. As she explained, Paul didn’t appreciate how he was portrayed on Season 7 after he and Erika Girardi came to blows due to her decision to go panty-free during a group outing.

As fans will recall, Erika Girardi accused Paul of “liking the view” under her dress during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion special earlier this year.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]