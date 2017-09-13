Disney Donating $2.5 Million To Relief And Recovery Efforts For Those Affected By Irma

The last month had been one of the most frightening times in the history of the United States, but the weeks and months ahead could also be some of the hardest. Hurricane Harvey decimated parts of Texas and Louisiana, only to be followed up by Hurricane Irma going through Florida, Georgia, and other states. So many people are banding together to offer help, which has led The Walt Disney Company to do their part for relief and recovery.

After the massive damage that was done across Florida and numerous other locations outside of the United States, Disney has decided to step up their donation. The Disney Parks Blog revealed that The Walt Disney Company is donating $2.5 million in recovery and relief funds for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Robert Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO, said that Disney knows the hard times that are ahead for so many people.

“As millions of people now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together in the wake of these historic hurricanes, they need our help. We’re donating $2.5 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Irma. This is in addition to nearly $16 million we raised after Hurricane Harvey to help ensure storm victims have the support needed to recover and rebuild.”

A little over two weeks ago, Disney made a first large donation in the sum of $1 million to the American Red Cross to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey. As reported by Deadline, Disney also hosted a “Day of Giving,” which allowed donations to come in from all around the world.

Making matters even better is that The Walt Disney Company matched all eligible Disney employee donations to the Red Cross and other qualified organizations who helped out with Hurricane Harvey. The same is being done with donations from Disney employees for Hurricane Irma.

The Walt Disney Company knows that there are so many people who have had their lives turned upside-down by these natural disasters in the last month, and they just want to help. Their donations will provide a lot for the relief and recovery efforts needed to help people return to normal after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Even though there are long roads ahead, every little bit helps, and there are a lot of people who need it.

