Javi Marroquin Splits From Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Lauren Comeau has come to an end just two months after the couple went public with one another on Instagram.

During a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 dad confirmed his recent split and suggested that fame had a lot to do with the hardships they faced.

“I’m learning not everyone wants the attention. Dating someone on a TV show is tough. I think Lauren had a hard time adjusting to that,” he explained to Radar Online on September 13.

Javi Marroquin admitted that he might not have been as sensitive to that as he should have been and said that fame was too much for Lauren Comeau. Although he and his now-ex-girlfriend attempted to make their romance work, they were unable. According to Javi Marroquin, he’s learned from his past relationship with Lauren Comeau that it is important to put himself in his partner’s shoes.

The Teen Mom 2 star and father of Kailyn Lowry’s three-year-old son, Lincoln, went on to reveal that while he never believed in love at first sight, he felt it when he first laid eyes on Lauren Comeau.

As for their future, Javi Marroquin said he was hoping that he and Lauren Comeau would ultimately be able to work things out and said she made him happier than he has ever been.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau went public with their relationship in July after hitting it off at their best friend’s wedding reception.

“This one feels right,” he said at the time.

Javi Marroquin was married to Kailyn Lowry for three and a half years before calling it quits last May. Since then, the reality dad has dated a few different women, including Real World star Madison Channing Walls, who he saw briefly earlier this year before splitting weeks later.

