John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Allegedly In Counseling For Past Six Months

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seem to have a perfect marriage, but now a source is sharing that they are going to marriage counseling and have allegedly been doing this for the past six months. In Touch Weekly shared what the source had to say about the situation.

The source says that they are having real problems and aren’t going to marriage counseling for no reason. The source went on to explain that they are fighting non-stop and are trying hard to make their marriage work. However, fans have never seen any reason to think that Chrissy and John aren’t happy.

So what is causing their fights? The source said that part of it has to do with the postpartum depression Chrissy has been dealing with after having their 17-month-old daughter, Luna. The source also blamed Chrissy drinking too much, but the insider had nothing to say about what John’s faults might be.

ET Online shared last month that Chrissy recently admitted that she has struggled with alcohol and can’t just have one drink. She said it would start with a glass of wine during hair and makeup, and then she would keep drinking throughout the night. At the time, she said she was considering going completely booze-free, but if she did, she hasn’t shared that yet. It is great that she realized she has a problem, and that could be a step in the right direction.

Everyone would love to hear John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s side of the story. There is nothing wrong with going to marriage counseling if you need it. This might just be the step in the right direction that they needed.

This all comes out after the Inquisitr shared that John Legend tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen once while they were dating. She didn’t let him, though. He explained that he was really stressed out at the time and just felt like he would be better off single, but she didn’t agree. Instead, they worked it out and never split up.

