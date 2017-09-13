Josh Duggar’s New Baby Causes Molestation Scandal To Resurface, Fans Say Wife Anna & Family Are ‘Brainwashed’

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, has finally given birth to their fifth baby. While a new child coming into the world is a great reason for celebration, this has caused Josh’s molestation scandal to resurface, with fans of Counting On criticizing the family for not taking serious action against the issue.

Following tradition, Josh and Anna named their fifth son with a name that starts with the letter “M.” Like Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Mackynzie, the new baby is named Mason Garrett Duggar. On their blog, the family reported that he arrived “without complication,” despite the slight delay Anna faced in giving birth.

“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” Josh and his wife wrote. “We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”

This baby announcement caused a huge backlash from some of the followers of the family’s new spin-off show, Counting On. Not only did they bring back the old molestation scandal that got the old show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled, but they also blamed the Duggar clan for continuing to hide the crimes and wrongdoings of the family.

“So many of you are saying to get over Josh’s past,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I’m sorry, but I can’t get over the fact that he assaulted and traumatized five young girls, four being his own sisters. I feel so sorry for Anna. She and everyone else are so brainwashed. She doesn’t know that there are better things out there. I hope she, along with the other Duggars, realize this and run.”

Others chose to go into specifics about the fact that Josh Duggar is a child molester and how his history may still have an impact on his kids.

“The molestations continued long after he was 13,” a fan stated. “Read the police report. When is 16-year-old boy trapping his 8-year-old sister in the laundry room and violating her a mistake? Or a 16-year-old boy penetrating his 5-year-old sister with his fingers just a childish mistake? The sexual abuse went on for years.”

There have been rumors that Josh and Anna Duggar will use the new baby to try to get back on the TLC show. Considering that Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting have always been about the expansion of the family, the fact that he had a baby could mean that he has a reason to get back on the show.

“[Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s father] spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

But from what fans can see, Josh and Anna have not fixed all the problems in their lives. For example, just a month ago, Anna uploaded a picture from Rockland, Illinois, at a rehab facility that her husband attended after the scandal broke out.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Also, there is a legal rift between Josh and his four sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar — over the lawsuit they have against the city of Springdale, Arkansas, and InStyle Magazine. The story is that the sisters are asking the judge to resist his attempts to try to join their case.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

Do you think Josh Duggar will be able to use the arrival of the new baby to smooth over scandals and rough patches in his family? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]