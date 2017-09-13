Seattle Seahawks Rumors: How Badly Will RW3 And The Seahawks Beat The San Francisco 49ers (Again)?

Seattle Seahawks rumors are pretty good following a rough weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Now Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks back to Seattle, where the team will host the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener. Game time is 1:25 p.m. PT and it gives RW3 an opportunity to get his offense back on track after failing to score a touchdown in Week 1.

A report by Forbes gives the updated Seahawks vs. 49ers game odds and it expectantly predicts a very one-sided contest. The Seahawks are favored by 13.5 points, making it the second-biggest margin of victory in the week 2 NFL predictions. The top spot belongs to the Oakland Raiders, with the team favored by 14 points over the New York Jets. The Raiders won 26-16 over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, while the Buffalo Bill beat the Jets 21-12.

As for how the San Francisco 49ers play in these Seattle Seahawks rumors, the team looked really bad in a 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers to open the season. While 49ers fans are quick to point out that the Seahawks didn’t score a touchdown either, there weren’t very many positives to take away from this game. Brian Hoyer debuted for the 49ers, passing for 193 yards and an interception, while Carlos Hyde led the team on the ground with 45 rushing yards.

A look at where the NFC West stands after Week 1. pic.twitter.com/K39pQCkSab — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks have dominated the head-to-head matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in recent years. Currently, the Seahawks are on a seven-game winning streak against their NFC West rival, with a six-game winning streak at CenturyLink Field. One component of those streaks that Seahawks fans are quick to point out, is that the team has never lost at Levi’s Stadium either. The game on September 18 takes place at CenturyLink Field, where a hungry crowd waits to root on Russell Wilson and an offense that looked pretty good in the preseason.

When it comes to breaking down this matchup, it will be the defenses that tell the story on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks have a defense that was improved during the offseason with the addition of Sheldon Richardson to the front four. Richardson and Michael Bennett, who has been in the news a lot recently, could be looking to make some impact plays in front of the home crowd. The secondary, still led by All Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and All Pro safety Earl Thomas, may be looking to do the same.

With an over/under of 43 and the Seahawks favored by 13.5 points, that roughly leads to a projected final score of 28-15 on Sunday, but the defense may be looking to make a statement against the 49ers. In four of the last nine games that the teams have played against one another, the 49ers were only able to score one time on offense, including three games where they were limited to just three points. That’s a pretty clear domination by one franchise over the other.

The Seattle Seahawks rumors will certainly shift to a more positive spin if the team takes care of business like they are expected to against the San Francisco 49ers and gets back on a path to defending another NFC West title.

