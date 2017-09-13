Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says The ‘Truth Will Come Out’ Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is confident that the truth will soon come out in regard to the shocking allegations against her, which include claims of getting stoned while pregnant.

Following a court filing by Doris Davidson, the mother of Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to tell fans that she shouldn’t have to explain herself and promised that the truth would ultimately be uncovered.

“The truth will come out soon,” Jenelle Evans vowed on September 11.

According to an In Touch Weekly magazine report on September 13, Jenelle Evans also told fans that they shouldn’t believe everything they read and noted that the claims against her were called accusation for a reason.

The outlet went on to reveal that Nathan Griffith’s mother requested emergency custody of her 3-year-old grandson, Kaiser Griffith, and suggested the longtime reality star’s youngest child, 7-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, had tested positive for marijuana at the time of her January birth. However, as Jenelle Evans told fans, there is no way that Doris Davidson would be given access to her daughter’s medical records without her consent.

Jenelle Evans then suggested that her own mother, Barbara Evans, had been a driving force behind Doris Davidson’s claims, and earlier this week, Barbara spoke to Radar Online about the situation.

During the interview, Barbara said that her daughter had used drugs not only when she was pregnant with Ensley, but also when she was pregnant with her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace. Barbara went on to reveal that because of what was going on with her daughter, she had chosen to keep Jace, who she was granted full custody of in May, away from the reality star.

In Davidson’s court documents, she told the court that Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, had allegedly used “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on Kaiser.

