Stephen Curry Responds To Kevin Durant’s Comments Against Under Armour

The addition of eight-time All-Star and one-time MVP Kevin Durant to the already solid core of the Golden State Warriors, which is composed of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, and three-time All-Star Klay Thompson, is surely one of the main reasons for the recent success that the Warriors have experienced so far.

The Golden State Warriors cruised through the 2016-2017 NBA season and the 2017 NBA playoffs. Then they went straight to the NBA Finals where they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

During a recent podcast with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Kevin Durant had made some unpleasant comments about Under Armour when he was asked about the University of Maryland, which is sponsored by Under Armour, on its difficulties in recruiting better high school athletes. Durant’s comments also caused a major drop in Under Armour’s stock, which went down 2.8 percent.

“Nobody wants to play in Under Armour. I’m sorry. The top kids don’t because they all play Nike.”

Stephen Curry, who is one of the prime athletes sponsored by Under Armour and is also Kevin Durant’s teammate on the Golden State Warriors, told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer what he thought about Durant’s comments.

“This is nothing that is going to put a wrench in the locker room. I [Stephen Curry] told him that he [Kevin Durant] has a certain opinion based on his experience growing up in the Nike business.”

According to Forbes, Stephen Curry is reported to be making $12 million per season from Under Armour while Kevin Durant is reported to be making $25 million per year from Nike. Both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were ranked by Forbes as the 2nd and 3rd top NBA earners respectively, trailing only LeBron James who is making $86 million a year.

It is also important to note that a few notable athletes, including New England Patriots’ Quarterback Tom Brady, Carolina Panthers’ Quarterback Cam Newton, Georges St-Pierre, and Jordan Spieth are just a few of the excellent athletes that are under contract to Under Armour.

Stephen Curry just got a major raise after signing a $201 million over five years super max contract, which puts him on top of the list of the highest paid NBA players. Kevin Durant took a pay cut after signing a $51.25 million over two years contract to enable the Golden State Warriors to retain their core players.

With a solid team still intact, the Golden State Warriors are surely looking to destroy the NBA and defend their title once more.

