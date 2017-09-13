Is This The End Of ‘Fixer Upper’? How Chip And Joanna Gaines Ventures Reportedly Getting In The Way Of TV Time

Chip and Joanna Gaines are at the top of their game. Between their hit show, Fixer Upper, and a slew of business ventures, the sky might be the limit for everyone’s favorite home renovation couple. But at what point will Chip and Joanna’s busy schedule start taking a toll on their hit show?

Ever since their rise to fame on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna have used their celebrity status to start a number of successful businesses. According to E! Online, the couple recently launched a new home brand with Target called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. The brand features over 300 pieces and is expected to hit stores in November.

Expanding their brand into the retail world is just another step in a long process for Chip and Joanna. The pair also runs their own bed and breakfast called Magnolia House. According to Today, Chip and Joanna are opening up a second B&B this fall. Despite a high price tag, both homes are expected to book up fast and come chalked full of amenities, including coupons for the couple’s Magnolia Market.

In addition to their B&Bs, Magnolia Market, and their home decor lines, People reports that Joanna is gearing up for another addition of her magazine, the Magnolia Journal. In her latest entry, the Fixer Upper star reflected on the difficulty of raising four children and running her various businesses. With so little time on her hands, Joanna admitted that she uses car rides to catch up with her children.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link in my profile. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Apart from the hectic schedule, Chip and Joanna have also faced numerous scandals over the years. Earlier this year, Yahoo Beauty reported that Joanna battled rumors that she was leaving Fixer Upper to start a skincare line. Joanna, of course, later debunked the news as a complete scam and assured fans that she was not leaving HGTV’s hit show.

“There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skin care/makeup line,” Joanna explained. “I wanted to take a minute to let y’all know that it’s simply not true. This is a SCAM!”

I can’t believe the Magnolia Journal has been around for one year! It seems like just yesterday we were sitting around a table dreaming of what we wanted this magazine to be and I am so thankful for what has evolved over the first year. Thank you so much for all the support! Snag a copy of the gratitude issue on newsstands starting today! #magnoliajournal A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

At the end of the day, it’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for Chip and Joanna. They are clearly taking on a lot of business responsibilities outside of Fixer Upper. At some point, these commitments will impact the show, but whether it leads to the end of Fixer Upper is yet to be seen.

[Featured Image by HGTV]