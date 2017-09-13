‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting: Ex ‘Y&R’ Michael Muhney To Take Over Role Of Thomas Forrester??

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that with Pierson Fode leaving the soap, there is a possibility that a Young and the Restless fan favorite could take over this role. Rumors are flying about that CBS is looking at Michael Muhney from Y&R to step into Thomas Forrester’s shoes. Loyal Young and the Restless fans know that Muhney played Adam Newman.

Pierson Fode will leave the soap opera on Thursday, September 14. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Inquisitr, Thomas will call Sally (Courtney Hope) and tell her that she should no longer wait for him. He is choosing to live in New York with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and his son, Douglas. He will tell Sally that he hates to break her heart because he still cares for her, but it is unfair of him to expect that she continues to put her life on hold for his sake.

Pierson Fode took to Instagram to post his goodbye to loyal Bold and the Beautiful fans. He mentioned that his role as Thomas Forrester would at some point be recast, and he expressed mixed feelings about handing the “baton” over. The question, as per the spoilers, remains as to who will the baton be handed to, and how the fans will feel about another crossover between the two soap operas, albeit a recast.

Who is Michael Muhney? He is Adam Newman, son of The Mustache, Victor Newman. Michael is a revered actor who could capture Adam’s playful yet sincere characteristics with ease, as well as explore his dark and brooding side without pushing the audience away. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that perhaps Michael Muhney would be perfect for the role as this consummate professional would make Thomas his own, and have fans accepting him as the new Forrester on the block.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it might take some time before the role is recast. Thomas will disappear into a distant memory and enjoy his newfound family life. Spoilers also suggest that he will return to Los Angeles disillusioned because Caroline lied to him about her terminal illness. He may even try to hook up with Sally again, but it is likely that Sally will have moved on by then. After all, he gave her his blessing to create a new beginning for herself.

Bold and the Beautiful fans would be lucky to receive an actor of Michael Muhney’s caliber, and Young and the Restless viewers already know this. How do you feel about Michael Muhney taking over the role of Thomas Forrester? Or should he wait for Young and the Restless to call him up as Adam again?

