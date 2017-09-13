‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Lily Rejects Cane, Juliet Seizes The Opportunity, Deploys Her Feminine Wiles

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes an effort to save his marriage but fails to connect with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Lily Criticizes Cane’s Handling Of The Reed-Mattie Issue

Lily criticizes Cane over his reaction when he learns that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), is dating Mattie (Lexie Stevenson). Lily does not think that Cane acted appropriately when he went to Victoria’s house to lash out at Reed and later engage Victoria in an epic confrontation that ended only after Victoria began experiencing the symptoms of her strange illness again.

Victoria first experienced the uncomfortable symptoms of her mysterious illness after she fell and hit her head during an altercation with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Lily thinks that Cane did not handle the issue of Mattie skipping classes to see Reed responsibly. However, Cane renews his appeal to Lily, saying that he loves her. He pleads for her patience and tries to assure her that he is striving to fulfill her expectations.

Lily Agrees To Attend A Counseling Session With Cane, Then Bails Out

Lily appears to soften her stance when she accepts to attend a counseling session with Cane. However, Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily eventually refuses to attend the session.

Lily’s refusal to attend the scheduled counseling session makes Cane fear there is no hope for their relationship.

Cane Bonds With Juliet

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane is so overwhelmed by his travails that he feels an urgent need to be with someone he can talk to and bond with to soothe his pains. The only person who seems to care about him in the world at the moment is Juliet (Laur Allen).

He invites Juliet out to dinner at the Chancellor mansion. Juliet accepts the invitation. She realizes that Cane’s heart his troubled, and she offers support.

However, Juliet is likely pleased to learn that Cane’s troubled state of mind is due to being rejected by Lily because it gives her the opportunity to tighten her grip on Cane and fulfill her goal to secure a future with him. The dinner date also provides Juliet the opportunity to impress upon Cane that she is now the only one left in the world who cares.

The two share private moments together. They may even kiss and get intimate. Cane’s loneliness makes him vulnerable to Juliet’s wiles.

However, Juliet realizes she still has a lot of work to do to replace Lily in Cane’s life. Cane is married to Lily, and the two share grown children.

