Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Jr., Adds Video Clips Of Her Birth Story

Serena Williams introduced the world to her newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on Wednesday. Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are currently on paternity leave after welcoming their first child together. In the video documenting Serena’s pregnancy, the tennis champ said she was in the hospital “six or seven days” before she and Ohanian could bring their daughter home, according to People magazine.

“It’s been a long time… We had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

Alexis Olympia weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces after being born on September 1, 2017. Williams announced that she was pregnant in April on Snapchat.

Along with baby Alexis’ first photo and name reveal, Williams also shared a montage of memorable moments documenting her pregnancy. In Serena Williams’ birth story, she included her first ultrasound and belly bump selfies and showed footage of the parents-to-be assembling the nursery.

Serena, 35, hinted she would share photos and included a post featuring her fiance Alexis Ohanian that read, “…. but are you ready?”

The couple welcomed their daughter on Friday, September 1, 2017, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, opened up to ESPN about the birth of her new niece, saying, “Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.” Venus discussed the monumental moment before playing her U.S. Open match in Queens, New York.

Williams and Ohanian became engaged in December of 2016.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

Ohanian shared his admiration for his wife-to-be during a late-night talk show appearance in early August.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

The pro athlete echoed her fiance’s sentiment to Vogue in its September issue and revealed, “I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl.”

The initial photo posted was of her and her daughter sharing a moment as Alexis Olympia rests on her chest. Serena captioned the touching photo with, “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out the link in bio for her amazing journey. Also, check out my IG stories.”

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Serena had guessed that she was having a girl.

“Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl… Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

In the same interview, Serena shared her insecurities about child birth.

“I’m not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.”

Williams also shared her sentiments on motherhood.

“But the biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person. Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, Am I going to be good enough?”

Among the things Serena has been doing to take care of her health are inject her body with anticoagulants every day so that she avoids getting blood clots.

Since 2011, Serena has been considered a high-risk pregnancy after an incident in 2011 when complications from a foot surgery caused bilateral pulmonary embolisms. The mishap led to her lengthiest exit from the tour.

Serena said she will be back in a few months, which even she realized is unrealistic.

“It’s the most outrageous plan… I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.”

Even though Serena dominates in tennis, she still has fears that one day she will fade away.

“In this game you can go dark fast. If I lose, and I lose again, it’s like, she’s done. Especially since I’m not 20 years old… I’ll tell you this much: I won’t win less. Either I win, or I don’t play.”

Serena’s 34-year-old husband discussed parenthood during a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Ohanian told the hosts that he’s sure Williams will be a wonderful mother.

“She’s very good at a lot of things… And well on her way to being an awesome mom too.”

