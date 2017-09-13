Katie Holmes Says Therapy Is Only Thing That Saved Her And Daughter After Life With Tom Cruise And Scientology

Katie Holmes has carried on as a respected and successful actress in Hollywood since her early years on the hit show Dawson’s Creek. The mother to Suri Cruise has also done a fantastic job of raising the pre-teen, who has reportedly not seen her father, superstar actor Tom Cruise, in years.

It has been five years since TomKat parted ways. The divorce proceedings were swift, and it was reportedly Katie who called it quits due to Tom’s intentions to send their only daughter to a Scientology educational facility. Holmes was clearly opposed to the idea, and the after affects of her years with Cruise are rumored to have resulted in a need for therapy.

A source recently shared how Katie and Suri were able to cope after seeking therapy, adding that Holmes is keen to share her experience with other women who may be experiencing difficult circumstances.

“Katie says therapy is the ONLY thing that saved her and daughter Suri from her suffocating marriage to Tom and the clutches of the church,” the source said. “Now she wants to pass on the benefit of her experience to help other women who’ve weathered similar nightmares.”

Radar Online reminds that it is an interesting fact that Holmes, who has escaped Scientology, is getting ready to star in the film adaptation of the hit self-help book The Secret. Katie is apparently happy to be an advocate for therapy and for working through difficulties in life, including those like she and her adorable daughter have suffered.

Proof That Katie Holmes & Suri Have the Cutest Mother-Daughter Dates Ever https://t.co/Y5rdT24znt — People (@people) September 8, 2017

Holmes has finally gone public with a formerly secretive relationship involving Collateral actor Jamie Foxx. The two were spotted last week holding hands while walking on the beach in Malibu, as the Daily Mail notes. Many have speculated that the rumored no-dating clause in a contract that Katie and Tom reportedly included in their settlement was, in fact, real.

The contract was rumored to be in place for five years and prevented Holmes from publicly dating.

Inside Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ PDA-Filled Labor Day Celebration https://t.co/KctAmuKvr0 — E! News (@enews) September 6, 2017

It seems that regardless of the reason, Katie Holmes is in a much better place in love, life, and career since she has regained her own independence and provided a safe and loving environment for her daughter, Suri.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]