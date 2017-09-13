Scott Disick’s Hospitalization Explained: He Was Reportedly Going To Do Something ‘Unsafe’ Before 5150 Hold

Scott Disick was hospitalized on August 18, and while things appear to be going better weeks later, a new report has revealed that the longtime reality star was violent prior to being placed on a 5150 hold in Los Angeles.

On September 13, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed that a 911 call was made from Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills home last month that resulted in firefighters being dispatched to the property. A short time later, Los Angeles County Fire Fighter Specialist Richard Licon released a statement, revealing that backup was requested after the father of three became violent.

“[Scott Disick] was completely out of it, and it was bad,” an insider explained to the magazine.

The source said that the situation with Scott Disick in August was unlike any past scenario, and as he tried to communicate, he could not be understood. The insider also noted that those around him feared Disick could do “something unsafe.”

Scott Disick was ultimately taken from his home on a stretcher and a placed on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold at a local hospital. As In Touch Weekly magazine explained, the state of California allows a patient to be kept under medical supervision for up to 72 hours if he or she poses a threat to himself or others.

Following his release, a source said Scott Disick had been doing “fine,” but just under two weeks after his hospitalization, he was caught partying at Marquee nightclub at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas before traveling to New York City for Fashion Week.

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Scott Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, two-year-old Reign, and according to the insider, Kardashian truly wants her former boyfriend to be okay for the sake of her kids.

“She plans to do whatever she can to help him,” the source said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before splitting in July 2015.

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]