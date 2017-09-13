Is Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Dating Chris Soules After Josh Murray Split?

Andi Dorfman and Chris Soules have been spotted together twice in recent days, and Bachelor Nation is wondering what is going on between them.

As fans will recall, Chris Soules was one of Andi Dorfman’s suitors during the 10th season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately, Dorfman gave her final rose to contestant Josh Murray.

According to a TMZ report, Chris Soules recently traveled to New York City for the wedding of former Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt and her now-husband Andy Levine on September 8 and while in town, he reunited with his former love interest, Andi Dorfman.

In addition to sitting right beside one another during Joynt and Levine’s ceremony, the former couple reunited again two days later for a lunch date at the Dubliner on September 10. However, when asked about their meal, sources close to Andi Dorfman insisted that the two were just friends.

According to a second report on September 13, Chris Soules finished in third place during Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette behind runner-up Nick Viall and winner Josh Murray. However, despite getting engaged during the Season 10 finale, Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray’s relationship didn’t last and less than one year after Murray proposed, she moved to New York City as a single woman.

A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

As for Chris Soules’ life post-Bachelorette, he went on to become the star of The Bachelor Season 19 in 2015 but chose to end his engagement to winner Whitney Bischoff just a few months after the series wrapped.

Years later, Chris Soules faced hardships after he was accused of a felony hit-and-run that left a man dead in May. According to Hollywood Life, Chris Soules’ car reportedly crashed into a tractor on a street in Iowa and killed the man riding on it. Since then, Soules has been required to remain in his home state as he awaits his trial on January 18, 2018.

A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

According to TMZ, Chris Soules was forced to request permission from the court to attend the wedding of Sharleen Joynt in New York City. As for his relationship with Andi Dorfman, it’s hard to say whether their friendship has or could turn into something more.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]