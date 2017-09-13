‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Both Slammed & Praised For Breastfeeding Jackson At Hair Salon

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff was both slammed and praised recently for breastfeeding baby Jackson at a hair salon. Tori Roloff recently showed off new makeup and new hair on social media. The 26-year-old Little People, Big World first-time mom could also be seen in a photo on a fan page made just for Zach and Tori Roloff fans breastfeeding Jackson while getting her hair done. The photo was shared on Tuesday on Instagram, and followers of @zachntorifans had mixed reactions to Tori breastfeeding Jackson and dying her hair.

Fan-favorite newlywed couple on Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff, previously said in a video on the TLC YouTube channel that they are “pretty chill” parents. Zach and Tori have been married since July 2015, and they welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, into the world less than two years later on May 12, 2017. Viewers of the long-running TLC reality TV series, Little People, Big World, say that Zach and Tori Roloff are their favorites to watch on Tuesday nights, and both Zach and Tori’s social media followers frequently call them “great parents” to baby Jackson.

On baby Jackson’s recent 4-month photo with Tori’s usual monthly update, one of her followers commented that Jackson’s “parents are the greatest” and “so down-to-earth.” Tori Roloff always posts a monthly photo on her personal Instagram account when Jackson turns another month old, and one of his milestones this month is that he weighs “almost 16 pounds.” Tori shared with her Instagram followers back in July that she had made the difficult decision to breastfeed baby Jackson and received “mama solidarity” praise from several of her pro-breastfeeding followers who agreed that “breastfeeding is extremely difficult” but “very important.”

An article on Livestrong shares that the weight for a 4-month-old baby boy is approximately 15 pounds, and KellyMom shares that breastfed babies “gain weight more rapidly than their formula-fed peers.” Baby Jackson’s growth seems to be right on track for his age, and a new photo on a Little People, Big World fan page shows that Tori is still breastfeeding Jackson after she shared back in July that there were still times that she felt “overwhelmed with breastfeeding.” The Little People, Big World star by marriage also admitted in her July post that she felt “awkward in public” when she breastfed. Tuesday’s photo on the @zachntorifans Instagram page of Tori breastfeeding Jackson is only the second public breastfeeding photo that’s been shared on social media.

The photo has received more than 2,000 likes and has over 30 comments that both slam and praise Tori Roloff for breastfeeding her 4-month-old son in a hair salon. Another photo that was also posted on Tuesday on the Zach and Tori Roloff fan page shows the “finished product” after Tori had her hair dyed. The photo before that was shared two hours prior and shows Tori sitting in the hair salon with dye in her hair, while she breastfeeds baby Jackson under a beauty salon cape. All that can be seen of baby Jackson is his little legs hanging out from under the nylon cape, and the photo is captioned with “Jackson came along.”

Comments on the photo are mixed. Some comments praise Tori for “multitasking” by breastfeeding and getting her hair dyed at the same time. One comment says that Tori should get the “mom of the year award” while another comment says that Tori is an “unfit mother” for having her baby in a hair salon. Critics say that “the chemical smells in a salon are unhealthy for an infant to be breathing.” Other followers quickly came to Tori’s defense, saying that Tori would never put her baby in danger and that pregnant women often color their hair.

A hairdresser on a Momtastic forum addressed breastfeeding moms concerns about bringing their babies into a hair salon. The active BabyandBump member, who goes by username @tootyfruity, says that she’s a hairdresser, and “we often have mums bring their babies in.” She goes on to say that manufacturers of hair products have never said to “not have babies in the salon.” An article on InStyle shares that getting your hair done is supposed to be a relaxing time and “recommends leaving your child home.” But Zach and Tori Roloff fans say that a “moms gotta do whata moms gotta do” and that baby Jackson is “absolutely fine” in the hair salon.

