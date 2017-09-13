Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Wife Shares Tragic Ultrasound Video Showing Miscarriage, Explains Actor’s Relapse

Vikings actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has relapsed into depression and alcoholism after learning that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. The 40-year-old actor was spotted at the Dublin International Airport last weekend, appearing to be heavily intoxicated.

According to The Sun, onlookers saw Jonathan Rhys Meyers “staggering around” while trying to board a flight to Canada. He was later escorted by the airport’s security. Shortly after, his wife Mara Lane opened up about her tragic miscarriage, which could be the reason for Meyers’ relapse. Lane penned a lengthy and emotional caption in a recent Instagram post, revealing that she has just lost her second baby with the actor.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here…”

Jonathan’s wife assured his fans that the actor is now “safe” with a sober companion and is completing a detox program. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has struggled with depression and alcoholism for most of his adult life. The Irish actor, who became a household name when he starred as King Henry VIII in the Tudors series, has numerous stints in rehab from 2005 to 2009. In 2015, the recovering alcoholic publicly acknowledged that he suffered a minor relapse and promised to be more careful.

Jonathan’s wife also bravely posted the video of that fateful ultrasound scan that told them their baby had already died in her womb. In the video clip, the doctor can be heard saying that the fetus has no heartbeat. She described this moment in their lives as an “all-time low.”

According to Mara’s heartbreaking post, she and Jonathan named their unborn child “Willow.” The couple buried the baby under a tree in front of their home. She concluded by thanking her husband’s fans and supporters for their prayers and concern amid this devastating situation.

“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation… as Nature does.”

J is thee best Father btw. Ridiculously loving, super protective, patient and attentive. Wolf is basically snuggled, kissed, adored, sang to and entertained any free minute he has by his Papa. #LuckyMom #BlessedWife ???? A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on May 6, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Jonathan and Mara have a 9-month-old son, Wolf Rhys Meyers. In her older Instagram posts, Mara described the actor as a “ridiculously loving” and doting father to their son.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is set to appear as Bishop Heahmund in the upcoming Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. His character will be the new adversary in the series and is set to be Meyers’ major comeback role. Vikings Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in November.

