Gwen Stefani Is Not Pregnant, Giving Up On The Idea Of A Baby As She Prepares For Blake Shelton Wedding?

Gwen Stefani has been facing pregnancy rumors for the past couple of weeks but according to a new report, the singer is not pregnant. In fact, a new report claims the singer has allegedly decided to put plans of having a baby with Blake Shelton on hold for good.

On September 13, a source spoke to Life & Style magazine and revealed that Gwen Stefani reportedly made the decision to move beyond her plans of starting a family with Blake Shelton and instead focus her time and energy on their rumored plans to get married.

“Her baby dream was consuming them,” the insider said. “It put too much stress on Gwen and Blake and took a real toll on their relationship.”

Gwen Stefani admitted earlier this year that she loves and misses “baby stuff,” but when it comes to her future with Blake Shelton, she doesn’t want her dreams of having a child to get in the way of the next step and reportedly hopes to get married to the country singer.

As Life & Style magazine revealed, Gwen Stefani reportedly considered hiring a surrogate or adopting a child after failing to get pregnant naturally. However, Blake Shelton reportedly informed her that she didn’t need to have a baby.

As fans likely know, Gwen Stefani is already mom to 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, from her previous relationship with Gavin Rossdale and Blake Shelton often spends time with the group as a family.

Although Blake Shelton reportedly told his girlfriend that he doesn’t need to have a child, she is allegedly concerned that he will one day regret saying so. That said, the magazine source said that the couple is happy “for now.”

In other Blake Shelton news, the country singer recently released a new track, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” and the lyrics of the song hint at plans for a wedding.

“I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name / Same last name, same everything,” he sings.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another while filming The Voice Season 9 in late 2015 and have continued to share their special moments with one another online.

