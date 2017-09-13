‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: As Ami Brown Finishes Her Chemotherapy, Rain Posts Message Of Hope Online

Ami Brown has completed her chemotherapy treatment for Stage 4 cancer, and now her Alaskan Bush People family is rallying around their ailing matriarch.

The family made famous by the TLC reality show had to relocate from their home in the remote stretches of Alaska to Southern California while Ami Brown underwent an aggressive round of treatment for what was initially a stage 3 lung cancer that since progressed to stage 4. The diagnosis comes with just a 3 percent chance of survival, but Ami and the rest of the family kept their faith as they relocated.

Brown had told People magazine that the aggressive course of treatment has left her ailing and weakened, dropping down to 86 pounds, but the family found another ray of hope this week as she completed her course of chemotherapy.

Rain Brown, the youngest of the seven Alaskan Bush People siblings, shared an uplifting message this week as her mother reached the treatment milestone. She took to Instagram to share a quote from Christian author and motivational speaker Max Lucato about the freedom that comes from surrendering yourself to God.

Rain also included a caption that referenced those in Florida affected by Hurricane Irma and a reference to her family’s own struggles with Ami Brown’s cancer battle.

“Like all things in life this storm too shall pass, hugs and prayers for all,” Rain wrote.

Florida you are in my prayers, like all things in life this storm too shall pass, hugs and prayers for all❤️ A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

This is not the first time that Rain Brown has taken to social media to share some positivity in the light of her mother’s cancer battle. The Alaskan Bush People star posted another motivational message last week, sharing a picture of the sun peeking through clouds and the hashtags #stayhappy and #staystrong.

God's paintings #stayhappy #staystrong #sunset #beach #beautiful #beautifuldestinations #birds #Godspaintings A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

The 14-year-old Rain had also generated some controversy with her online postings, including a backlash from Alaskan Bush People fans after she posted selfies with her ailing mother.

Despite the uplifting messages from family, the prognosis still does not look good for Ami Brown. InTouch Weekly reported that she is still struggling with the cancer, and could be just days away from losing her battle.

While Ami Brown continues to fight her stage 4 cancer, the future for Alaskan Bush People remains unclear as well. After the show’s season finale earlier this month, it is not clear if TLC plans to order another season.

