Leah Remini Claims Scientology Leader David Miscavige Ruthless In Rising To Power

Leah Remini accuses Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige of using any means necessary to rise to power following the death of founder Ron L. Hubbard.

In the latest Season 2 episode of her A&E network docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini accuses Miscavige of spending the last 30 years pushing out all the church’s leaders that were once closely aligned with Hubbard.

Remini was joined on the program and in launching her attack on Miscavige by former Scientology spokesman Mike Rinder.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the two alleged that Ron Hubbard’s wife, Mary Sue Hubbard, has also been among those cast aside over time by Miscavige.

JB Brousseau, a 32-year-old former church member who once served as Ron Hubbard’s personal driver, later charged he detected Miscavige putting his plan into motion even before Hubbard’s death in 1986.

“I observed him dismantling and putting himself gradually into a position where he was the seniormost person, aside from LRH, and I saw Miscavige becoming more and more authoritative and more and more able to remove people, regardless of position,” said Brousseau, who left the church in 2010.

Later, former Scientology security chief Gary “Jackson” Morehead joined the episode to allege that he came to realize the security system he helped install for the church to keep people out was later being used to keep Scientology members inside and shielded from the world.

“No one on the base could get out, or even call 911,” he said.

Remini infamously left the church in 2013 and has seemingly engaged in a daily war of words with church leaders ever since.

Aftermath recently won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Best Informational Series or Special and while on stage receiving the award Remini joked with her mom that all was finally forgiven for her getting the family involved with a “cult.”

Deadline has reported the former King of Queens star went on dedicate her award to “our brave contributors who, despite ongoing risk and repercussion, spoke out and told their stories.”

Meanwhile, USA Today has reported church leaders have constantly blasted the show as nothing more than “salacious lies to promote A&E’s ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred.”

[Getty Images by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]