Prince Harry, Girlfriend Meghan Markle Reportedly Are Keeping Biggest Secret In Royal Romance History

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle were secretly dating for months before the world knew of their blossoming romance, she recently admitted in her highly publicized Vanity Fair interview. And although Meghan may have hoped that her interview would end the speculation about her romance with Harry, rumors about the lovebirds have gone wild. Amid the speculation about Markle’s and the prince’s wedding and baby plans, a new report is revealing that there’s one very big secret that the outside world has not yet guessed.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Succeed With Royal Secret?

After being raised in the royal tradition, Harry is very well-acquainted with palace protocol. But when it comes to love, the prince reportedly is willing to ignore tradition in order to make his romantic dreams of a marriage to Meghan come true.

The prince and Markle reportedly just achieved what ranks as the “biggest royal secret in history,” according to New Idea magazine. Although Harry has grown up in the royal family and knows the traditional rules for royal marriages, he allegedly defied palace protocol in order to tie the knot with his beloved girlfriend, according to the publication.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have married in a secret royal ceremony, breaking away from official palace protocol.”

Meghan and her beau reportedly chose to have their exchange of marriage vows close to the Queen’s private Balmoral residence. The proximity of their alleged wedding ceremony to the Queen’s personal residence may signal that she approved.

Palace Protocol

The guest list for the alleged wedding ceremony was tiny, according to the publication, thereby helping the prince and Markle maintain their secret. Harry and Meghan reportedly tied the knot with only the closest members of their families observing.

“In a move that’s been described as the biggest royal secret in history, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate service at Crathie Kirk.”

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Markle confessed not just her love for the prince but her fondness for romance.

“We’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story,” admitted the prince’s girlfriend.

Happy On Honeymoon

And details of Meghan’s and Harry’s romance continue to spill, according to the publication. When the prince and Markle visited Africa, they reportedly had already tied the knot and were actually on their honeymoon.

“Honeymoon photos of the couple celebrating their secret wedding have now emerged, showing them frolicking in the sun for the first time as husband and wife.”

When the 36-year-old actress talked with Vanity Fair about her romance with Harry, she may have even hinted at their secret wedding ceremony. Discussing how they wanted to protect their romantic relationship from scrutiny by the world, Meghan noted that she and the 32-year-old prince would someday share their “stories.” Did she refer to the stories of their wedding and honeymoon?

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but what I hope that people will understand is that this is our time,” summed up Markle.

Sweet, Subtle Homage To Prince Harry’s Mother Princess Diana

Meghan also reportedly succeeded in a very sweet, yet subtle, homage to her boyfriend Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, in her Vanity Fair interview, according to New Idea.

Markle chose the same makeup artist as Princess Diana had used. Mary Greenwell is favored by many celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham. She famously recommended that Diana let go of what was her signature blue eyeliner look, helping Harry’s mother change to a more natural style.

