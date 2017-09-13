Kate Middleton’s Parents Headed For A Split? The Signs That Have Royal Fans Worried

In the sad news of the day, Kate Middleton’s parents might be on the verge of a divorce. Carole and Michael Middleton have reportedly been struggling ever since their daughter tied the knot with Prince William and their marriage might not hold on for much longer.

According to Closer Weekly, the divorce could cost the family millions of dollars. Carole and Michael would probably have to divide their fortune if they split, which is estimated at around $50 million. The couple also owns a $6 million mansion in Bucklebury, England, that rests on 18 acres and features seven lavish bedrooms.

The pair owns and operates a party business called Party Pieces, which is worth about the $40 million mark. Carole founded the company in the late ’80s, and it is not clear how they would split it up in the event of a divorce. Michael was a flight attendant with British Airways before marrying Carole and joining her business. According to the Sun, the couple exchanged vows in 1980 and share three kids: Kate, 35, Pippa, 34, and James, 30.

If Kate Middleton’s parents cannot work out their differences, a divorce would hit their children particularly hard. Kate, Pippa, and James reportedly have a great relationship with their parents, while Carole is very involved in her grandchildren’s lives. In fact, sources revealed that Carole often visits Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace and is excited about her daughter’s new pregnancy.

Kate and Prince William recently confirmed that they are expecting their third child. Unfortunately, Kate has been fighting severe bouts of hyperemesis gravidarum, though Carole has reportedly been helping her get through the morning sickness. Carole and Michael have not commented on the reports surrounding the status of their marriage.

As far as their other children are concerned, Pippa just tied the knot with James Matthews, a successful hedge-fund manager and sibling of Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews, just last week. Their son, James, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with TV host and former actress Donna Air. The family has not issued an official statement on their parents’ divorce.

Tell us! Do you think Kate Middleton’s parents could be on the verge of a split? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Adam Pretty/Getty Images]