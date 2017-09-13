Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Boyfriend Brooks Ayers Has A Shocking New Job After ‘RHOC’ Cancer Scandal

After Vicki Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, admitted to faking medical documents in an effort to prove his alleged cancer diagnosis years ago, the last place fans would expect to see him working is in the medical field. However, that is exactly where he just landed a new job.

According to a new report, Brooks Ayers, who claims to have over 25 years of healthcare experience, has landed a job in the field after relocating to Indiana after his cancer scam was featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10.

On September 13, Radar Online revealed that Vicki Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, 50-year-old Brooks Ayers, works as a Territory Manager for Hospital Sales for the company DocRx. As the outlet revealed, Ayers’ bio is featured on the company’s website and his job history is given.

In his bio, it is noted that Brooks Ayers worked for two years as a consumer lender for Trustmark National Bank in Jackson, Mississippi after graduating college and later moved on to selling medical equipment for a regional medical supply distributor. He then assumed the role of mergers and acquisitions director of the Southeast for Rotech Medical Corporation.

Vicki Gunvalson confirmed the end of her relationship with Brooks Ayers with a statement to fans on Facebook in August 2015.

In a statement to Radar Online in 2016, Brooks Ayers opened up about his time on The Real Housewives of Orange County and confirmed that Vicki Gunvalson did not take place in any sort of cancer scam or show hoax. Instead, he said that he simply stopped giving his former girlfriend information about his alleged cancer struggles after learning that her co-stars were attempting to investigate his illness. He also said that there was no cancer scam and denied that Gunvalson paid him to create one.

Despite faking medical documents, Brooks Ayers has maintained that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma years ago.

