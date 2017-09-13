Lady Gaga Reveals Fibromyalgia Diagnosis, Her Goal Is To Bring Awareness And To Connect Others Who Have It

Lady Gaga is known for her memorable music, her flashy outfits, and her sometimes controversial personality. However, many may not know that she has personally struggled with chronic pain that has affected her life tremendously the past few years. The singer has finally received a diagnosis. She has revealed on social media that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

In her upcoming Netflix original documentary called Gaga: Five Foot Two, the 31-year-old entertainer will document the extreme pain that she experiences, as well as the many ways that she has tried to deal with her pain. Lady Gaga posted on her Twitter account on Tuesday to reveal that the reason that she has been in so much pain is that she has fibromyalgia.

The “Bad Romance” singer also added that she wants to connect other fibromyalgia sufferers and to bring awareness to this complicated condition. Her fans took to social media to respond to her post admitting that they also have the same thing. More and more people are responding saying that they are happy that she is speaking out and helping to make others aware that this is something that should be taken seriously. Some even gave their own feedback on what has worked for them to help ease their pain. Lady Gaga is all about connecting people who suffer from it.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Fibromyalgia can be a misunderstood disease. According to the American College of Rheumatology, it is known for its widespread pain and touch sensitivity that can also be accompanied by fatigue, sleep issues, and brain fog. It can be a tricky condition to diagnose. Most doctors will eliminate other issues that could be causing the pain before they make an official diagnosis. In addition, they may also do a tender point test to make a determination.

Many fans of Lady Gaga are coming out to express their appreciation to her for bringing more awareness to the condition that is sometimes called “the invisible disease.” Her platform could make a difference.

Gaga also mentioned on Twitter that she wanted to keep the discussion of fibromyalgia open and would like to hear from her Little Monsters on what works for them to help ease their pain and other symptoms. Many are coming out in the open to share on social media their own personal struggles.

The Netflix documentary, which will be available to stream on September 22, features Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before. The personal glimpse into her inner circle of her life will not only focus on her health issues, but also her performances, relationships, and how she lives her life as an ordinary girl.

