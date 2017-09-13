Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly ‘Sucking Up’ To Brad Pitt’s Family

Angelina Jolie is reportedly doing what she can to maintain control throughout her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt. In fact, according to a new report, Jolie has reached out to Pitt’s family in an attempt to lure them onto her side of their messy breakup.

After reportedly mending her strained relationship with her father, Jon Voight, the 42-year-old actress is said to be wooing the family of Pitt as she prepares to finalize her split from her estranged husband.

“Angie’s relationship with Jane [Pitt] was actually going great guns before the separation; she was also quite close to his sister Lisa and brother Doug,” a source told Radar Online on September 13.

According to the Radar Online report, Brad Pitt’s family expected to spend more time with him after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last September but, as the insider noted, he has reportedly maintained his normal schedule and “not really bothered” by the concept of family time. That said, the report claimed Pitt was allowing his nieces and nephews to enjoy his Santa Barbara beach house on the weekends and during holidays.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 and promptly moved herself and her six children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to a rental property in Malibu, California as Pitt remained at their marital home in Los Feliz.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Angelina Jolie has ironically been in touch with Brad Pitt’s family more frequently than he has in the 11 months since their breakup and when it comes to her reason behind the alleged communication, the insider said Jolie is insisting that she has maintained contact with the Pitts for the sake of her kids. She’s also reportedly saying that she has no issues with her in-laws, but some feel that her contact with the Pitts is all about her image and control.

In the months that followed her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was accused of manipulating the media and when it comes to her reportedly impending custody battle with Pitt, she allegedly needs all the help she can get.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014 at their home in France and parted ways in September 2016.

[Featured Image Chris Jackson/Getty Images]