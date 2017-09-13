Meghan Markle Has Gotten Royal Approval To Marry Prince Harry And Operation Princess Is Reportedly Underway

Meghan Markle might be joining the royal family in the near future. The Suits star is reportedly on the verge of making an engagement announcement with Prince Harry, and it sounds like Kensington Palace is already making preparations for the wedding.

According to Mirror, inside sources believe that it’s only a matter of time before Harry and Markle make the big announcement. Fresh off their romantic getaway in Africa, the couple is expected to make their first official public appearance at Toronto’s Invictus Games in late September. Will they announce their engagement at the event?

“Behind Palace gates, everyone is expecting an announcement,” an insider shared. “It’s a case of when not if. The consensus is there will be a wedding next year.”

Sources also claim that Kensington Palace has initiated a plan called “Operation Princess,” which consists of dialing down Markle’s public involvement over the next few months. There are also reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning on moving into Kensington Palace after the wedding.

The couple, of course, has not commented on the engagement rumors. They reportedly decided to wait on the announcement because of all the activities surrounding the 20th anniversary of Prince Diana’s death. Harry and his older brother, Prince William, participated in a documentary commemorating their mom and did not want the engagement to overshadow it.

As far as Markle is concerned, she recently opened up about the romance in an interview with Vanity Fair. Markle admitted that living under such intense media scrutiny is different but assured everyone that she and Harry are simply an ordinary couple in love. She did not say whether or not Harry has already popped the big question.

According to Daily Star, insiders claim that Markle has been given the royal approval by most members of Harry’s family. A source revealed that Harry was anxious about Markle meeting Prince Charles and Camilla, but that their meeting went great. Harry’s father apparently just wants him to finally settle down and believes Markle is a good fit.

While Markle has royal support, she will not be able to tie the knot in Westminster Abbey. Markle has been married before, and divorcees are not allowed to walk down the aisle in the church without special permission. That, of course, could change shortly, especially if Harry and Markle announce their engagement later this month.

