Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest’s Bitter Rivalry Reportedly Revealed In Awkward New Interview

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are having trouble hiding their bitter rivalry in front of the cameras. The stars of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently sat down to promote their new season and things quickly took an awkward turn as they discussed working together for the first time.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ripa admitted that she was nervous about picking Seacrest to replace Michael Strahan as her new co-host. She also explained how they aren’t always fully prepared to film, which makes things a lot more stressful on set.

“There are moments where we come in totally prepared and rested. And moments when we come in NOT rested and totally NOT prepared – if they gave Ph.D.’s in screw-ups, we’d be adjunct professors. But those are the moments that are so revealing,” she explained.

Seacrest quickly added that he and Kelly Ripa share plenty of trust, which helps them get through some of those unprepared moments. While the two did not address the rumored rivalry, it’s clear that there is a lot of tension between them. Of course, only they know for sure what is happening behind the scenes and whether or not their co-hosting partnership will make it through the rough times.

There have also been rumors swirling that Seacrest liked co-hosting with his good buddy Kim Kardashian that he would like to see her replace Ripa, though nothing has been confirmed or denied.

While we wait to find out more about the situation, 6 ABC reports that Ripa and Seacrest just launched the brand new season of Live and had nothing but good things to say about each other. In fact, when asked about her new co-host, Ripa admitted that she’s followed Seacrest his entire career and loves his hard working attitude and humanity.

Seacrest shared similar sentiments and praised Ripa for her intelligence, quick wit, and gracious personality. Even executive producer Michael Gelman got in on the fun and commended them both for being funny and friendly. At no point did anyone address the negative rumors surrounding the show.

Ripa and Seacrest have been friends for around 20 years. The American Idol host joined Live a year after Strahan’s sudden exit for Good Morning America. Apart from his co-hosting duties, Seacrest hosts a radio show and is set to star in the reboot of American Idol next year. The new gig will require Seacrest to fly out of Los Angeles every Sunday night so that he can make it to New York Monday morning.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

